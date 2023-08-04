Marlins visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike

Marlins visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Miami Marlins (58-52, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (63-46, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (6-9, 3.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -144, Marlins +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Lorenzen shuts down the Marlins in his Phillies debut. Realmuto homers in 4-2 win
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) gestures after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Sánchez hits bases-loaded single in 12th to complete Marlins’ 9-8 comeback win over Phillies
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
The Miami Marlins are selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade acquisition Jake Burger

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Texas has gone 37-20 in home games and 63-46 overall. The Rangers have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .342.

Miami has gone 24-28 in road games and 58-52 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .264, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 48 extra base hits (22 doubles and 26 home runs). Marcus Semien is 14-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Marlins with a .377 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 51 RBI. Jon Berti is 10-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.