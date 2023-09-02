Nationals come into matchup with the Marlins on losing streak

Miami Marlins (68-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-74, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Nationals: Trevor Williams (6-8, 4.82 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to stop a three-game skid when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Washington has a 29-38 record at home and a 62-74 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Miami has a 30-36 record on the road and a 68-67 record overall. The Marlins are 30-55 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-43 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 58 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-39 with a double, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Andrew Nardi: day-to-day (hand), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.