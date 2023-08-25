Marlins host the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (59-69, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-63, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-0, 7.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (7-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -212, Nationals +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series.

Miami has a 37-27 record at home and a 65-63 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Washington is 30-33 on the road and 59-69 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 33 home runs while slugging .503. Jake Burger is 16-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 31 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 7-3, .263 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (leg), Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (head), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.