Nationals try to keep win streak alive against the Marlins

Washington Nationals (61-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-65, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (6-7, 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Marlins: JT Chargois (2-0, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 37-29 record in home games and a 65-65 record overall. The Marlins have gone 27-12 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 32-33 record in road games and a 61-69 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks second in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 58 RBI for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 6-for-39 with five home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads the Nationals with a .284 batting average, and has 31 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-41 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 8-2, .257 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.