Marlins host Washington Nationals, look to break home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Washington Nationals (60-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-64, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (5-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -207, Nationals +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Washington Nationals.

Miami is 65-64 overall and 37-28 in home games. The Marlins have a 40-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 60-69 record overall and a 31-33 record in road games. The Nationals have a 17-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins hold a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 14-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 20 home runs, 32 walks and 69 RBI while hitting .284 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (leg), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

