Michelle Obama joins nationwide voter registration effort

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stepping back into the political fray, Michelle Obama is lending her star power to a new nationwide effort to register anyone who wants to vote in the November midterm elections.

The former first lady on Thursday announced her involvement as a co-chair of When We All Vote. The nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization will work online and in person to help register anyone who wants to vote in the fall, when Democrats hope to ride a wave of anger among liberal voters against President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, health care and other issues to take back control of the House and Senate.

Mrs. Obama has long been one of the most popular draws among Democrats, but so far she has committed to just helping When We All Vote boost voter registration and participation in midterm elections. She has kept a low profile since leaving the White House last year, and it remains an open question whether she will campaign for specific Democratic candidates as the Nov. 6 election nears. She campaigned for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the latter stages of the 2016 presidential race.

“In my family, voting was a sacred responsibility, one which we never took for granted,” Mrs. Obama said Thursday on Twitter. “I’m excited to be a part of @WhenWeAllVote to inspire and empower all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”

Other notable names joining her in being the faces of the new effort are actor Tom Hanks, “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, singers Janelle Monae, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and NBA point guard Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets.

A video released to promote the effort features each celebrity co-chair and opens with the former first lady telling her smartphone to call Miranda, whom she asks for help registering voters.

Miranda participated in a recent rally in Washington against Trump’s policy of separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Monae was a frequent guest at the Obama White House. Country musicians Hill and McGraw have voiced support for Democrats over the years, including Obama.

When We All Vote says it will register any eligible citizen interested in voting this fall, despite the Democratic tilt among its co-chairs.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap