Michigan Prep Football Poll

|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Belleville (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|2. Rockford
|(3-0)
|41
|3. West Bloomfield
|(3-0)
|39
|4. Davison
|(3-0)
|34
|5. Saline
|(3-0)
|30
|6. Southfield A&T
|(3-0)
|22
|7. Macomb Dakota
|(3-0)
|17
|8. Northville
|(3-0)
|10
|9. Lake Orion
|(3-0)
|9
|10. Hudsonville
|(3-0)
|7
|(tie) Utica Eisenhower
|(3-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Lapeer 6. Grand Ledge 2. Detroit Cass Tech 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Caledonia (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|2. Warren De La Salle
|(2-1)
|43
|3. Birmingham Groves
|(2-1)
|33
|4. Byron Center
|(3-0)
|29
|5. Muskegon Mona Shores
|(2-1)
|22
|6. Allen Park
|(3-0)
|18
|(tie) Portage Northern
|(3-0)
|18
|8. Detroit U-D Jesuit
|(3-0)
|15
|9. Roseville
|(2-1)
|12
|(tie) Saginaw Heritage
|(2-1)
|12
Others receiving votes: Muskegon 8. White Lake Lakeland 8. Waterford Mott 7.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3)
|(3-0)
|47
|2. Mason (2)
|(3-0)
|45
|3. Walled Lake Western
|(3-0)
|39
|4. Zeeland West
|(3-0)
|34
|5. East Grand Rapids
|(3-0)
|27
|6. Parma Western
|(3-0)
|16
|7. Detroit King
|(1-2)
|13
|8. Auburn Hills Avondale
|(3-0)
|9
|(tie) Battle Creek Harper Creek
|(3-0)
|9
|10. Gaylord
|(3-0)
|8
Others receiving votes: Linden 7. Grand Rapids Northview 6. Mount Pleasant 5. Coopersville 4. Cadillac 3. DeWitt 2. Zeeland East 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Goodrich
|(3-0)
|41
|2. Grand Rapids South Christian (2)
|(2-1)
|38
|3. Freeland
|(3-0)
|34
|4. Whitehall (2)
|(3-0)
|29
|5. Portland
|(3-0)
|19
|5. Croswell-Lexington
|(3-0)
|19
|7. Paw Paw
|(3-0)
|15
|8. Adrian (1)
|(3-0)
|13
|9. Hamilton
|(3-0)
|12
|(tie) Chelsea
|(2-1)
|12
Others receiving votes: GR Forest Hills Eastern 8. Lansing Sexton 7. Detroit East English 7. Spring Lake 6. Madison Heights Lamphere 5. Carleton Airport 5. Allendale 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 1. Lake Fenton 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3)
|(3-0)
|48
|2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2)
|(2-1)
|42
|3. Gladwin
|(3-0)
|38
|4. Corunna
|(3-0)
|35
|5. Flint Hamady
|(3-0)
|25
|6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
|(3-0)
|21
|7. Flat Rock
|(3-0)
|19
|8. Kingsford
|(3-0)
|12
|9. Birch Run
|(3-0)
|11
|10. Frankenmuth
|(2-1)
|10
Others receiving votes: Detroit Denby 3. Allegan 3. Howard City Tri-County 3. West Branch Ogemaw Heights 2. Williamston 2. Belding 1.
|Division 6
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|2. Almont
|(3-0)
|40
|3. Manistee
|(3-0)
|35
|4. Constantine
|(2-1)
|22
|5. Kingsley
|(2-1)
|21
|6. Hart
|(3-0)
|20
|(tie) Parchment
|(3-0)
|20
|8. Negaunee
|(2-1)
|19
|9. Gladstone
|(2-1)
|16
|10. Clare
|(2-1)
|12
Others receiving votes: Montague 8. Detroit Edison 6. Ecorse 4. Chesaning 2.
|Division 7
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5)
|(3-0)
|50
|2. North Muskegon
|(3-0)
|37
|3. Manchester
|(3-0)
|36
|4. Schoolcraft
|(3-0)
|32
|5. Millington
|(3-0)
|31
|(tie) Menominee
|(3-0)
|31
|7. Montrose
|(3-0)
|28
|8. Napoleon
|(3-0)
|19
|9. Pewamo-Westphalia (1)
|(2-1)
|15
|10. Lawton
|(2-1)
|13
Others receiving votes: Sandusky 10. Niles Brandywine 9. Grass Lake 8. Clinton 7. Charlevoix 2. Union City 2.
|Division 8
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6)
|(3-0)
|60
|2. Ithaca
|(3-0)
|50
|3. Fowler
|(3-0)
|32
|4. Ubly
|(3-0)
|30
|5. Beal City
|(3-0)
|29
|6. Hudson
|(3-0)
|28
|7. Addison
|(3-0)
|26
|8. Iron Mountain
|(3-0)
|19
|9. White Pigeon
|(3-0)
|14
|10. Frankfort
|(3-0)
|11
Others receiving votes: East Jordan 8. Harbor Beach 7. Saugatuck 6. Clarkston Everest Catholic 3. Waterford Our Lady 3. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 2. Petersburg Summerfield 1. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1.
|Division 1 (8-player)
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Martin (2)
|(2-1)
|32
|2. Pickford
|(3-0)
|25
|3. Merrill
|(3-0)
|22
|4. Gobles (1)
|(3-0)
|20
|(tie) Brown City
|(3-0)
|20
|6. Bridgman (1)
|(3-0)
|18
|7. Indian River-Inland Lakes
|(3-0)
|17
|(tie) Mendon
|(3-0)
|17
|(tie) St. Ignace LaSalle
|(3-0)
|17
|10. Rudyard
|(3-0)
|15
Others receiving votes: Ontonagon 5. Mayville 4. Norway 3. Bellevue 2. Gaylord St. Mary 1. Marcellus 1. Newberry 1.
|Division 2 (8-player)
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Powers North Central (6)
|(3-0)
|60
|2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
|(3-0)
|50
|3. Marion
|(3-0)
|38
|3. Climax-Scotts
|(3-0)
|38
|5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
|(3-0)
|31
|6. Crystal Falls Forest Park
|(3-0)
|29
|7. Au Gres-Sims
|(3-0)
|18
|8. Morrice
|(2-1)
|15
|9. Deckerville
|(3-0)
|14
|10. Posen
|(3-0)
|10
Others receiving votes: Portland St Patrick 9. Cedarville 6. Fulton-Middleton 6. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Peck 3.