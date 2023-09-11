Pennsylvania escaped murderer
Michigan Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Division 1
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Belleville (5)(3-0)50
2. Rockford(3-0)41
3. West Bloomfield(3-0)39
4. Davison(3-0)34
5. Saline(3-0)30
6. Southfield A&T(3-0)22
7. Macomb Dakota(3-0)17
8. Northville(3-0)10
9. Lake Orion(3-0)9
10. Hudsonville(3-0)7
(tie) Utica Eisenhower(3-0)7

Others receiving votes: Lapeer 6. Grand Ledge 2. Detroit Cass Tech 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Caledonia (5)(3-0)50
2. Warren De La Salle(2-1)43
3. Birmingham Groves(2-1)33
4. Byron Center(3-0)29
5. Muskegon Mona Shores(2-1)22
6. Allen Park(3-0)18
(tie) Portage Northern(3-0)18
8. Detroit U-D Jesuit(3-0)15
9. Roseville(2-1)12
(tie) Saginaw Heritage(2-1)12

Others receiving votes: Muskegon 8. White Lake Lakeland 8. Waterford Mott 7.

Division 3
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3)(3-0)47
2. Mason (2)(3-0)45
3. Walled Lake Western(3-0)39
4. Zeeland West(3-0)34
5. East Grand Rapids(3-0)27
6. Parma Western(3-0)16
7. Detroit King(1-2)13
8. Auburn Hills Avondale(3-0)9
(tie) Battle Creek Harper Creek(3-0)9
10. Gaylord(3-0)8

Others receiving votes: Linden 7. Grand Rapids Northview 6. Mount Pleasant 5. Coopersville 4. Cadillac 3. DeWitt 2. Zeeland East 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Goodrich(3-0)41
2. Grand Rapids South Christian (2)(2-1)38
3. Freeland(3-0)34
4. Whitehall (2)(3-0)29
5. Portland(3-0)19
5. Croswell-Lexington(3-0)19
7. Paw Paw(3-0)15
8. Adrian (1)(3-0)13
9. Hamilton(3-0)12
(tie) Chelsea(2-1)12

Others receiving votes: GR Forest Hills Eastern 8. Lansing Sexton 7. Detroit East English 7. Spring Lake 6. Madison Heights Lamphere 5. Carleton Airport 5. Allendale 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 1. Lake Fenton 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (3)(3-0)48
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2)(2-1)42
3. Gladwin(3-0)38
4. Corunna(3-0)35
5. Flint Hamady(3-0)25
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep(3-0)21
7. Flat Rock(3-0)19
8. Kingsford(3-0)12
9. Birch Run(3-0)11
10. Frankenmuth(2-1)10

Others receiving votes: Detroit Denby 3. Allegan 3. Howard City Tri-County 3. West Branch Ogemaw Heights 2. Williamston 2. Belding 1.

Division 6
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5)(3-0)50
2. Almont(3-0)40
3. Manistee(3-0)35
4. Constantine(2-1)22
5. Kingsley(2-1)21
6. Hart(3-0)20
(tie) Parchment(3-0)20
8. Negaunee(2-1)19
9. Gladstone(2-1)16
10. Clare(2-1)12

Others receiving votes: Montague 8. Detroit Edison 6. Ecorse 4. Chesaning 2.

Division 7
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Jackson Lumen Christi (5)(3-0)50
2. North Muskegon(3-0)37
3. Manchester(3-0)36
4. Schoolcraft(3-0)32
5. Millington(3-0)31
(tie) Menominee(3-0)31
7. Montrose(3-0)28
8. Napoleon(3-0)19
9. Pewamo-Westphalia (1)(2-1)15
10. Lawton(2-1)13

Others receiving votes: Sandusky 10. Niles Brandywine 9. Grass Lake 8. Clinton 7. Charlevoix 2. Union City 2.

Division 8
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6)(3-0)60
2. Ithaca(3-0)50
3. Fowler(3-0)32
4. Ubly(3-0)30
5. Beal City(3-0)29
6. Hudson(3-0)28
7. Addison(3-0)26
8. Iron Mountain(3-0)19
9. White Pigeon(3-0)14
10. Frankfort(3-0)11

Others receiving votes: East Jordan 8. Harbor Beach 7. Saugatuck 6. Clarkston Everest Catholic 3. Waterford Our Lady 3. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 2. Petersburg Summerfield 1. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1.

Division 1 (8-player)
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Martin (2)(2-1)32
2. Pickford(3-0)25
3. Merrill(3-0)22
4. Gobles (1)(3-0)20
(tie) Brown City(3-0)20
6. Bridgman (1)(3-0)18
7. Indian River-Inland Lakes(3-0)17
(tie) Mendon(3-0)17
(tie) St. Ignace LaSalle(3-0)17
10. Rudyard(3-0)15

Others receiving votes: Ontonagon 5. Mayville 4. Norway 3. Bellevue 2. Gaylord St. Mary 1. Marcellus 1. Newberry 1.

Division 2 (8-player)
SchoolRecordTotalPoints
1. Powers North Central (6)(3-0)60
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian(3-0)50
3. Marion(3-0)38
3. Climax-Scotts(3-0)38
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart(3-0)31
6. Crystal Falls Forest Park(3-0)29
7. Au Gres-Sims(3-0)18
8. Morrice(2-1)15
9. Deckerville(3-0)14
10. Posen(3-0)10

Others receiving votes: Portland St Patrick 9. Cedarville 6. Fulton-Middleton 6. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3. Peck 3.

—————