FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/18/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Wall Street’s growing frenzy around artificial intelligence pushed stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday to its highest finish since early April 2022. The Dow added 366 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.

Microsoft was the biggest force pushing the S&P 500 higher by far with a 4% gain after announcing the pricing for some artificial-intelligence services. Financial industry stocks also drove the market higher after reporting stronger profits for the spring than expected. Charles Schwab rallied 12.6% and Bank of America rose 4.4%.

Other news
Author James Patterson appears at an event to promote his joint novel with former President Bill Clinton, "The President is Missing," in New York on June 5, 2018, left, and Author Margaret Atwood appears at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019. Patterson and Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies. (AP Photo)
James Patterson, Margaret Atwood among thousands of writers urging AI companies to honor copyrights
James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies.
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2021. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the company is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology known as LLaMA 2 free for research and commercial use. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival Llama
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard but it’s taking a different approach: releasing it for free.
The U.S. flag flies over the side entrance to the New York Stock Exchange in New York Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Stocks of several financial titans are leading Wall Street higher Tuesday following some mixed reports on the economy. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
Stock market today: Wall Street’s AI frenzy and strong bank profits send stocks higher
Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.
FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the “Call of Duty” video game series on PlayStation following the tech giant’s acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday, July 16, 2023 in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal
Microsoft and British regulators won more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.19 points, or 0.7%, to 4,554.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 366.58 points, or 1.1%, to 34,951.93.

The Nasdaq composite rose 108.69 points, or 0.8%, to 14,353.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.80 points, or 1.3%, to 1,976.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 49.56 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 442.90 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 239.94 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 44.98 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 715.48 points, or 18.6%.

The Dow is up 1,804.68 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,887.16 points, or 37.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 214.82 points, or 12.2%.