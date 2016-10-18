Mikael Ymer upsets Verdasco at Stockholm Open

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Eighteen-year-old Mikael Ymer of Sweden stunned Fernando Verdasco in the first round of the Swedish Open on Tuesday, dropping just three games to the Spaniard in an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win.

Verdasco lost both his serve and temper against the 549th-ranked Swede, who earned his first win on the ATP Tour.

But his older brother Elias Ymer didn’t make it to the second round after losing to Germany’s Tobias Kamke in straight sets.

Nicolas Almagro struggled against Yuichi Sugita but won 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3, while Dustin Brown rallied to beat the hard-serving Gilles Muller 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Portugal’s Gastao Elias also advanced after beating Ivan Dodig of Croatia.