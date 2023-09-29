Government shutdown
Cubs aim to end losing streak in game against the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (82-77, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (90-69, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 3.80 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -114, Brewers -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 90-69 record overall and a 47-31 record at home. The Brewers have gone 37-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 37-41 record in road games and an 82-77 record overall. The Cubs are 64-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 14-for-38 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger is fourth on the Cubs with 55 extra base hits (28 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs). Christopher Morel is 8-for-41 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (finger), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.