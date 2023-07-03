Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Brewers take on the Cubs in first of 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (38-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-39, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Brewers: Julio Teheran (2-3, 2.85 ERA, .93 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Milwaukee has gone 22-18 at home and 45-39 overall. The Brewers are 29-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 38-44 overall and 17-22 in road games. The Cubs have a 14-29 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .247 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 12-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with 15 home runs while slugging .610. Nick Madrigal is 13-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .237 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.