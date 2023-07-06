Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dalai Lama turns 88
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills

Cubs meet the Brewers with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Cubs (40-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-41, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

Other news
Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman hits a two-run scoring double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Mike Tauchman keys 3-run 9th in the Cubs’ 4-3 victory over the Brewers
Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night.
CORRECTS UMPIRE TO ERICH BACCHUS, INSTEAD OF GERRY DAVIS - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee
Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller at home to end during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. Thye Cubs won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Left fielder Ian Happ saves Cubs with 2 late throws to plate in wild 7-6 win over Brewers in 11
Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.
Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 8-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ’21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs
Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -112, Cubs -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 23-20 record in home games and a 46-41 record overall. The Brewers have hit 91 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Chicago is 40-45 overall and 19-23 on the road. The Cubs have a 15-29 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .283 for the Brewers. Raimel Tapia is 5-for-20 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .258 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 16-for-38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (heel), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.