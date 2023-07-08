Brewers face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon

Brewers face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (49-40, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-41, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wiemer, Adames, Burnes carry Brewers to 7-3 win over NL Central-leading Reds
Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit two-run homers and Corbin Burnes allowed just three hits in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the division-leading Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in an matchup of the NL Central’s top teams.
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini is congratulated after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caratini 8th-inning homer lifts Brewers over Cubs 6-5, overcoming Bellinger’s 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run off Michael Fulmer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers recovered from a blown three-run lead to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 and gain a split of their four-game series.
Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman hits a two-run scoring double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Mike Tauchman keys 3-run 9th in the Cubs’ 4-3 victory over the Brewers
Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night.
CORRECTS UMPIRE TO ERICH BACCHUS, INSTEAD OF GERRY DAVIS - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee
Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -132, Reds +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee has a 25-20 record at home and a 48-41 record overall. The Brewers are 25-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 49-40 record overall and a 26-19 record in road games. The Reds have a 16-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 10-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 10 doubles and 11 home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 7-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.