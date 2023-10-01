Brewers and Cubs meet, winner secures 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (83-78, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-70, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (16-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 4.49 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -113, Brewers -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 48-32 record in home games and a 91-70 record overall. The Brewers have a 59-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Chicago has an 83-78 record overall and a 38-42 record on the road. The Cubs have a 42-24 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 77 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 9-for-35 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .307 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-39 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (finger), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (knee), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.