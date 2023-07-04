FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Cubs look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (38-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-39, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.02 ERA, .98 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

CORRECTS UMPIRE TO ERICH BACCHUS, INSTEAD OF GERRY DAVIS - Chicago Cubs manager David Ross argues with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee
Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller at home to end during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. Thye Cubs won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Left fielder Ian Happ saves Cubs with 2 late throws to plate in wild 7-6 win over Brewers in 11
Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.
Milwaukee Brewers' Jahmai Jones is douced after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, July 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 8-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Jahmai Jones delivers 3-run double in 1st big league appearance since ’21 in Brewers’ win over Cubs
Newly signed Jahmai Jones hit a pinch-hit, three-run double in his first big league appearance since 2021, helping the Milwaukee Brewers rally for an 8-6 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras, center, returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Contreras’ 3-run homer leads Brewers over Pirates 6-3, maintains share of NL Central lead
William Contreras hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 to win their third straight series.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -123, Cubs +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to break a three-game losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 46-39 record overall and a 23-18 record in home games. The Brewers have gone 34-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 38-45 record overall and a 17-23 record in road games. The Cubs have gone 29-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .279 for the Brewers. Raimel Tapia is 4-for-23 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-35 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cubs: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.