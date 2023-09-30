Government shutdown
Cubs aim to stop slide in matchup with the Brewers

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (82-78, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-69, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-0); Brewers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to end a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 48-31 in home games and 91-69 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago has an 82-78 record overall and a 37-42 record in road games. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.14.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 10-for-33 with six doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 26 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .307 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (finger), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (knee), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.