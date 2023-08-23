Brewers face the Twins leading series 1-0

Minnesota Twins (65-61, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (69-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.13 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -137, Twins +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has a 69-57 record overall and a 34-27 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.

Minnesota has a 65-61 record overall and a 29-35 record on the road. The Twins have a 36-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .286 for the Brewers. Carlos Santana is 9-for-44 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 25 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .228 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 9-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Twins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (hamstring), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Twins: Oliver Ortega: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.