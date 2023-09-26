Cardinals visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (68-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-68, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson (5-7, 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-4, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -157, Cardinals +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has an 88-68 record overall and a 45-30 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 68-88 record overall and a 35-43 record in road games. The Cardinals have hit 206 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 33 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .276 for the Brewers. Carlos Santana is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .269 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 29 doubles and 25 home runs. Jordan Walker is 11-for-36 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .208 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.