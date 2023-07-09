FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds Sunday

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (50-40, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-42, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (0-0); Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Milwaukee is 25-21 at home and 48-42 overall. The Brewers have a 25-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 50-40 record overall and a 27-19 record in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .282 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI. William Contreras is 14-for-41 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 51 RBI for the Reds. Joey Votto is 9-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 8-2, .281 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.