Brewers play the Reds with 1-0 series lead

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo

Brewers play the Reds with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (55-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-45, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-2, 2.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

Other news
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is congratulated by Jesse Winker after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
De La Cruz launches a mammoth homer, but the Brewers edge the Reds 3-2 in their division showdown
Christian Yelich hit a game-winning single, Sal Frelick launched his first major league home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in their NL Central showdown.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting well after his Derby win, and Toronto’s offense could use a boost
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting just fine after winning the All-Star Home Run Derby. The Toronto slugger went deep Sunday for the fourth time in nine games since the break.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos, right, smiles as he gets a hand slap from catcher Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Braves acquire Chirinos off waivers from Tampa Bay and option Soroka to Triple-A
The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned right-hander Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -151, Reds +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has gone 28-23 in home games and 56-45 overall. The Brewers have a 20-8 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati is 55-47 overall and 27-21 in road games. The Reds have hit 114 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs while hitting .286 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 13 doubles and 14 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 11-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.