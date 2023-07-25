Brewers play the Reds with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (55-47, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (56-45, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-2, 2.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -151, Reds +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee has gone 28-23 in home games and 56-45 overall. The Brewers have a 20-8 record in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati is 55-47 overall and 27-21 in road games. The Reds have hit 114 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs while hitting .286 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 13-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jake Fraley has 13 doubles and 14 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 11-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.