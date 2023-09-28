CVS walkout
Brewers and Cardinals meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (69-89, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-69, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-2, 4.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 196 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -189, Cardinals +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Milwaukee is 89-69 overall and 46-31 at home. The Brewers have a 65-14 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis is 69-89 overall and 36-44 in road games. The Cardinals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 24 home runs while slugging .406. William Contreras is 14-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 29 doubles and 25 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 11-for-40 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (finger), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.