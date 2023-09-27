Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (69-88, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-69, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Zack Thompson (5-7, 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (9-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -142, Cardinals +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is 45-31 in home games and 88-69 overall. The Brewers have gone 37-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 69-88 overall and 36-43 on the road. The Cardinals have gone 16-25 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames is fourth on the Brewers with 53 extra base hits (27 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs). Carlos Santana is 12-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 29 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .267 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 11-for-35 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (back), Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (foot), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.