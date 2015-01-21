Milwaukee clobbers Wright State 67-41

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Jordan hit a crisp 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 17 points as Milwaukee defeated cold-shooting Wright State 67-41 on Tuesday night.

The victory was only the second in Horizon League play for the Panthers (7-12, 2-3), but came with 48-percent shooting (24 of 50) with seven 3-pointers and a 47-19 rebounding edge.

Wright State (10-10, 2-4) hit only six field goals in the first half and finished 14 of 51 (27.5 percent). Michael Karena led the Raiders with 11 points.

Akeem Springs added a career-best 13 rebounds to go with nine points for Milwaukee. Steve McWhorter scored 10 and Matt Tiby added 12 — reaching double digits for the tenth straight game.

The lop-sided rebounding edge allowed Milwaukee to outscore the Raiders 32-12 in the paint and 8-2 on second-chance baskets. The 41 points allowed was the fewest since holding Wright State to 38 in 2012.