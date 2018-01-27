FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Milwaukee defense shuts down Cleveland State, 70-47

 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Nze had a season-high 18 points to go with 11 rebounds as Milwaukee posted its first three-game win streak this season by thumping Cleveland State 70-47 on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee took a 28-16 advantage into the break, limiting the Vikings to just four points in the final 11 minutes of the first half. It was more of the same in the second period as Nze opened with a 3-pointer and followed with a layup on the way to a 55-38 lead with 6:19 remaining. The Panther defense rose up again, allowing Cleveland State just three points in a seven-minute stretch late in the game.

The Vikings were 17 of 50 (34 percent) from the floor. Milwaukee shot 48 percent (26-54).

Nze hit 7 of 9 field goal attempts. Bryce Barnes and Brock Stull added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Panthers (12-12, 5-6 Horizon) who had lost four straight before the current win streak.

Kenny Carpenter had 15 points to lead Cleveland State (5-18, 2-8).