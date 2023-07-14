Twins visit the Athletics to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (45-46, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-67, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0); Athletics: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -170, Athletics +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Minnesota Twins to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 25-67 overall and 12-32 at home. The Athletics are 18-55 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota has a 19-24 record on the road and a 45-46 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Gallo leads the Twins with 15 home runs while slugging .457. Carlos Correa is 12-for-39 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.54 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.