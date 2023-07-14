FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
Gilgo Beach killings update
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
A woman surfs a longboard as the sun sets on a hot day Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Encinitas, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Staying cool in record heat
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, center, Ben Whitehair, left, and Joely Fisher attend a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The fight over Hollywood’s future

Twins visit the Athletics to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Twins (45-46, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-67, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0); Athletics: TBD

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks, front left, celebrates with teammates Colton Cowser (17) and Austin Hays, back left, after hitting a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Santander hits 2 of Orioles’ 6 homers as Baltimore routs Minnesota 15-2
Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore’s six homers and the Orioles completed a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 15-2 victory.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Pablo López throws 1st career shutout, strikes out 12 in the Twins’ 4-0 win over the Royals
Pablo López’s first career shutout was a four-hitter with a career-high 12 strikeouts in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Kepler drives in four to back Maeda’s strong start in Twins’ 9-3 win over Royals
Max Kepler had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-3 win against the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez (48) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Toronto. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jorge López is reinstated by Twins after 15 days on IL to address his mental health
Reliever Jorge López was reinstated by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after using his time on the 15-day injured list to address his mental health.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -170, Athletics +145; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Minnesota Twins to begin a three-game series.

Oakland is 25-67 overall and 12-32 at home. The Athletics are 18-55 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota has a 19-24 record on the road and a 45-46 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .308 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Gallo leads the Twins with 15 home runs while slugging .457. Carlos Correa is 12-for-39 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.54 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.