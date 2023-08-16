Trump indictment: Live updates
Twins take on the Tigers on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (53-66, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-58, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (2-5, 4.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -188, Tigers +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota is 63-58 overall and 34-24 at home. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.87.

Detroit has a 27-33 record in road games and a 53-66 record overall. The Tigers have a 36-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Tigers lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo is fourth on the Twins with 30 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 20 home runs). Max Kepler is 11-for-36 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 home runs, 48 walks and 64 RBI while hitting .228 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 17-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Edouard Julien: day-to-day (hamstring), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.