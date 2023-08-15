Twins take on the Tigers in first of 2-game series

Detroit Tigers (53-65, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-58, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (6-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -193, Tigers +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a two-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Minnesota has a 62-58 record overall and a 33-24 record at home. The Twins rank seventh in MLB play with 164 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Detroit has a 27-32 record on the road and a 53-65 record overall. The Tigers have a 44-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Tigers have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has a .230 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 25 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Donovan Solano is 12-for-24 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has 18 home runs, 48 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .228 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 17-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Castro: day-to-day (back), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

