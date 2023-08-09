Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

Minnesota Twins (60-55, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-63, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -163, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Detroit is 50-63 overall and 24-33 in home games. The Tigers have a 41-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota has a 60-55 record overall and a 27-31 record on the road. The Twins rank fifth in the AL with 155 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Tigers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .231 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 32 walks and 25 RBI. Matt Vierling is 12-for-41 over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 24 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 14-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.