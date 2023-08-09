Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot

Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Twins (60-55, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-63, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Tigers: Alex Faedo (2-4, 5.80 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -163, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, left, and Kerry Carpenter celebrate scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches 7 innings as Detroit Tigers beat Minnesota Twins 6-0
Minnesota Twins second baseman Kyle Farmer forces out Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter after Zach McKinstry hit into a fielder's choice during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Correa leads Twins to 9-3 win over Tigers
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Detroit is 50-63 overall and 24-33 in home games. The Tigers have a 41-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota has a 60-55 record overall and a 27-31 record on the road. The Twins rank fifth in the AL with 155 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Tigers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .231 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 32 walks and 25 RBI. Matt Vierling is 12-for-41 over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 24 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 14-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Donovan Solano: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.