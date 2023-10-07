Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins in ALDS Game 1

Minnesota Twins (87-75, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season)

Houston; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0); Astros: Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -158, Twins +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins meet in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Houston has gone 39-42 at home and 90-72 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

Minnesota has gone 40-41 on the road and 87-75 overall. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .325.

The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Twins lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 98 RBI while hitting .262 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-42 with a double over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .260 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-35 with two doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Dallas Keuchel: 15-Day IL (calf), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.