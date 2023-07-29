This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Witt Jr. leads Royals against the Twins after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (54-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.76 ERA, .97 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-12, 6.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -187, Royals +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins after Bobby Witt Jr.'s four-hit game on Friday.

Kansas City is 30-75 overall and 16-36 at home. The Royals are 9-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota has a 24-27 record on the road and a 54-51 record overall. The Twins have a 36-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Twins are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 17 home runs while slugging .451. Michael Massey is 8-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has 10 doubles and 14 home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 11-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.