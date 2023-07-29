Witt Jr. leads Royals against the Twins after 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (54-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-75, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.76 ERA, .97 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (1-12, 6.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -187, Royals +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins after Bobby Witt Jr.'s four-hit game on Friday.

Kansas City is 30-75 overall and 16-36 at home. The Royals are 9-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Minnesota has a 24-27 record on the road and a 54-51 record overall. The Twins have a 36-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Twins are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 17 home runs while slugging .451. Michael Massey is 8-for-35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has 10 doubles and 14 home runs for the Twins. Alex Kirilloff is 11-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Twins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Nick Pratto: 10-Day IL (groin), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Beaty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.