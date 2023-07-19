A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Seattle Mariners square off against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota Twins (49-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-47, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -162, Twins +138; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Seattle is 47-47 overall and 26-23 in home games. The Mariners have a 21-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has a 23-25 record on the road and a 49-47 record overall. The Twins are 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 50 RBI for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-31 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has seven doubles, 13 home runs and 35 RBI for the Twins. Edouard Julien is 15-for-27 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

