Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Minnesota Twins (55-53, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-61, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (9-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (1-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -133, Cardinals +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner scores during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Solano hits tiebreaking single as the Twins snap 5-game skid with 3-2 win over Cardinals
Los Angeles Angels catcher Chad Wallach (35) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Angels slug 3 solo home runs and beat the MLB-leading Braves 4-1
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Angels use 3 solo homers to cool off MLB-leading Braves with 4-1 victory; Ohtani goes 2 for 3

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis is 47-61 overall and 23-30 at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota has a 55-53 record overall and a 25-29 record in road games. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.85.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs while slugging .495. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.