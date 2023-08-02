Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (55-53, first in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-61, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (9-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (1-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -133, Cardinals +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis is 47-61 overall and 23-30 at home. Cardinals hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota has a 55-53 record overall and a 25-29 record in road games. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.85.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs while slugging .495. Lars Nootbaar is 13-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 8-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .250 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.