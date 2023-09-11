Twins host the Rays to open 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (88-56, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (75-68, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -130, Twins +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 75-68 record overall and a 42-30 record in home games. The Twins have hit 201 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Tampa Bay is 88-56 overall and 38-31 on the road. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 21 home runs while slugging .471. Donovan Solano is 15-for-37 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 16 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 79 RBI while hitting .256 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.