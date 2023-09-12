Diaz leads Rays against the Twins after 4-hit performance

Tampa Bay Rays (89-56, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (75-69, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zack Littell (3-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 169 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -132, Rays +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins after Yandy Diaz had four hits against the Twins on Monday.

Minnesota has a 75-69 record overall and a 42-31 record in home games. The Twins have hit 203 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 89-56 overall and 39-31 in road games. The Rays have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Rays are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 28 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 13-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Diaz has a .324 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 30 doubles and 20 home runs. Josh Lowe is 11-for-37 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rays: 7-3, .251 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jose Siri: day-to-day (finger), Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (hand), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.