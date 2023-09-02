Rangers host Minnesota Twins, look to break home slide

Minnesota Twins (70-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (75-59, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, six strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -192, Twins +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Minnesota Twins looking to stop a five-game home losing streak.

Texas has a 42-25 record at home and a 75-59 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 4.08 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Minnesota has gone 30-36 in road games and 70-65 overall. The Twins have hit 190 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks second on the Rangers with 57 extra base hits (25 doubles and 32 home runs). Mitch Garver is 7-for-37 with four home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler has 19 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .250 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 11-for-41 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.