Rangers host Minnesota Twins, look to end home slide

Minnesota Twins (69-65, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (75-58, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (9-8, 4.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -151, Twins +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers look to stop their four-game home losing streak with a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Texas has a 75-58 record overall and a 42-24 record in home games. The Rangers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .338.

Minnesota is 69-65 overall and 29-36 in road games. The Twins have a 39-16 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Twins have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 32 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs while hitting .275 for the Rangers. Mitch Garver is 7-for-38 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 RBI for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 11-for-32 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.