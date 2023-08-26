Twins play the Rangers on home winning streak

Texas Rangers (72-56, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-62, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -117, Twins -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Texas Rangers.

Minnesota has a 67-62 record overall and a 38-26 record in home games. The Twins are 46-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Texas has gone 30-32 in road games and 72-56 overall. The Rangers have a 33-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Solano has 24 doubles, four home runs and 28 RBI for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 11-for-34 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia ranks second on the Rangers with 55 extra base hits (24 doubles and 31 home runs). Corey Seager is 13-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Oliver Ortega: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.