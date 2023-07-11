FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Houston Dynamo host Minnesota United in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
 
Minnesota United FC (6-8-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-9-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -108, Minnesota United FC +271, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United visits the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 6-7-3 against conference opponents. Hector Herrera paces the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three. The Dynamo have scored 26 goals.

United is 6-5-4 in Western Conference games. United is 10th in the Western Conference drawing 104 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. United won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herrera has scored three goals and added six assists for the Dynamo. Adalberto Carrasquilla has two assists over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has five goals and one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

United: Dayne St. Clair (injured), Franco Fragapane (injured), Kemar Lawrence (injured), Emmanuel Iwe (injured), Sang-bin Jeong (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.