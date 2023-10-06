Nobel Peace Prize
Minnesota United hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
 
LA Galaxy (8-12-11, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-12-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -115, Los Angeles +258, Draw +292; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the LA Galaxy in conference play.

United is 8-9-8 in conference matchups. Bongokuhle Hlongwane leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight. United has scored 40 goals.

The Galaxy are 6-8-11 against conference opponents. The Galaxy rank sixth in the MLS with 158 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hlongwane has scored eight goals and added one assist for United. Ismael Tajouri has two assists over the past 10 games.

Riqui Puig has scored seven goals with four assists for the Galaxy. Billy Sharp has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Brent Kallman (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.