Minnesota United brings losing streak into game against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-11, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (9-11-10, 12th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -125, San Jose +305, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United will try to break a three-game skid when it hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

United is 8-8-7 in Western Conference play. United has a 3-1-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes rank fifth in the Western Conference drawing 174 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has eight goals and one assist for United. Teemu Pukki has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals and added seven assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Ethan Bristow (injured), Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Rodrigues (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.