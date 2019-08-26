Misbah applies for job as Pakistan head coach

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has applied for the post of head coach of the national team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board advertised the job on Aug. 9, and Monday was the last day to submit applications.

Misbah has stepped down from the PCB’s cricket committee and informed PCB director Zakir Khan of his decision during a meeting in Lahore.

“I am applying for the head coach’s role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more very competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game,” Misbah said in a statement.

“In saying so, I have to admit it is everyone’s dream to coach Pakistan cricket team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats.”

The PCB hopes to finalize the process by early next month, before Sri Lanka arrives for a limited-overs series.

Pakistan is looking for a team of new coaches ahead of the next international season after not renewing the contracts of head coach Mickey Stuart, batting coach Grant Flower and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood following the Cricket World Cup in England.

New Zealand beat Pakistan to a place in the semifinals on superior net run-rate, after both teams finished the group stage tied on points.

