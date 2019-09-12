Mississippi State offense shows improvement under Moorhead

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi State offense shows improvement under Moorhead

By PAUL JONES
 
Share

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State’s offense appears more comfortable in the Bulldogs’ second season under coach Joe Moorhead.

After ranking 10th in the Southeastern Conference in points per game (28.5) and yards per game (397.4) during the former Penn State offensive coordinator’s debut year in Starkville, the Bulldogs have scored 38 points in each of their first two games this year and feature one of the nation’s top rushers in Kylin Hill.

That offense faces its first real test of the year Saturday when Mississippi State (2-0) hosts Kansas State (2-0).

“I’d just say we’ve improved in the areas we needed to improve the most,” Moorhead said. “I don’t think we’re rushing the ball any differently. But all the things I talked about in the offseason and leading up to the first game about if we pass the ball better, it will help both phases. The better we pass the ball, the more carries we can give to the running back and more explosive we can be in the pass game and spread the ball around.”

Other news
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards has been postponed due the the ongoing actors and writers strikes that essentially shut down Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint

That passing attack has come a long way. Mississippi State is completing 70.6 percent of pass attempts, up from 51.1 percent last season.

Penn State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens has completed 72.5 percent of his passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Stevens hasn’t run the ball nearly as often as predecessor Nick Fitzgerald, as he has 37 yards rushing with one touchdown.

Stevens opened the Southern Mississippi game with nine straight completions and threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes.

“I think you go into games, I wouldn’t necessarily say expecting success,” Stevens said. “But you definitely want to have good, I guess mojo, to you and be feeling good.

“So that was the same, just like I guess every other game I’ve played in before. I was happy with the game plan, I felt prepared for what I was going to be given. And overall we were able to execute.”

Mississippi State’s improved passing accuracy and consistency has enabled Moorhead to get a little bolder in his play calling.

“When you have confidence on every call that is on the sheet and you can call it and believe something positive is going to happen, that allows you to maintain that level of aggressiveness,” Moorhead said. “Right now after two games, we feel just as comfortable calling any of the pass plays as we do calling the run plays. That wasn’t the case last year, but now we have confidence that those plays we call will be successful.”

Stevens left the Southern Mississippi game with an upper-body injury, leaving his status uncertain for the Kansas State game. Freshman Garrett Shrader took over after Stevens’ injury last week. Junior Keytaon Thompson and redshirt freshman Jalen Mayden are other potential options if Stevens is unavailable.

“Whomever they put out there at quarterback, I’m assuming it’s going to be the same formula for success — get the ball in Hill’s hands and be efficient in the passing game,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “The quarterback is always going to be a threat running the football.”

Kansas State is allowing just 105 yards rushing per game but faces a tough challenge trying to slow down Hill, who ran for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Mississippi State’s 31-10 victory over the Wildcats last season.

“He’s a difference maker,” Klieman said. “He’s a phenomenal tailback and can beat you in so many different ways.”

Mississippi State is giving Hill more carries this year because it isn’t calling for as many quarterback runs anymore. Stevens isn’t nearly as much of a running threat as former Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, whose 3,607 career yards rushing were the most ever for an SEC quarterback.

Hill has responded by rushing for 320 yards to rank second among all Football Bowl Subdivision players, behind only Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans. He says that Mississippi State’s improved passing creates more opportunities for the running game.

“It opens things up and it takes the pressure off me and also the offensive line,” Hill said. “It makes our job way easier when the receivers are opening up the field and catching the ball. So yeah, it just opens up the offense more.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25