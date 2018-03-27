FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri AG broadens inquiry into Mississippi County Jail

By BLAKE NELSON
 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is broadening his inquiry into the Mississippi County jail and the county’s former sheriff.

The investigation, announced in a report released Tuesday, comes after Hawley’s office decided not to charge former Sheriff Cory Hutcheson with homicide in connection with the death of inmate Tory Sanders. Sanders died in May after several officers forced their way into his cell. Medical experts concluded that Sanders died because of a medical condition known as “excited delirium,” and not as a result of the officers’ attempts to subdue him, according to the report.

Nonetheless, Sanders is the third person to die in the jail over the past few years, and Hawley’s office said those deaths warrant a new civil and criminal inquiry into Hutcheson and the jail.

“There is a troubling pattern of deaths and inappropriate conduct at the Mississippi County Jail,” Hawley said in a statement. “This office will continue to investigate to determine if charges are warranted in other instances.”

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

This inquiry is on top of other charges the attorney general is already pursuing against Hutcheson, including assault and robbery. A press release said Hawley will also continue efforts to keep Hutcheson from acting as sheriff in the future.

Branden Caid, Mississippi County’s acting sheriff, was not immediately available for comment.

Sanders’ cause of death was determined by three medical experts retained by the Mississippi County Coroner, federal investigators and Sanders’ family, according to the report. “Excited delirium” is known for hallucinations and agitation and can lead to a heart attack. It is also exacerbated by drug use, and Sanders’ toxicology report showed recent use of methamphetamines and cocaine, according to the report.

However, Hawley’s office noted that the lack of a homicide charge “does not mean that the conduct of jailers and officers responding to Mr. Sanders’ health situation was justified or appropriate.” As evidence, it highlighted the use of Tasers and pepper spray that were shot into Sanders’ cell through a food-tray slot, after Sanders became confused and aggressive.

Sanders died soon after jailers stormed his cell.

Thomas Deering, deputy chief medical examiner for Davidson County and the doctor who examined Sanders on behalf of the family, noted that there “were numerous superficial blunt trauma injuries on the body,” according to the report.

The investigation into Sanders’ death was conducted by the attorney general’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.