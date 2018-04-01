FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri House advancing bill on opioid crisis

 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is advancing a bill aimed at fighting the opioid crisis with drug take-back programs and limits on prescriptions.

The proposal would limit initial painkiller prescriptions to seven-day supplies for acute pain. Cancer and hospice patients would be exempt, and doctors could write longer prescriptions if they deem it necessary.

Rolla Republican Rep. Keith Frederick’s measure also would allow for drug take-back programs in the state. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they didn’t dispense. If made law, the measure would allow for drop-off boxes for unused prescriptions at pharmacies approved by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The bill needs final approval in the House to move to the Senate.

___

Opioids bill is HB 2105 .