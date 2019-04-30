FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri Senate advances bill on industrial farm rules

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators gave initial approval early Tuesday to legislation that would block local officials from regulating industrial farms more strictly than the state does.

Lawmakers debated for several hours overnight on the environmental impact of large farms, local control over them and actions taken by some county officials that critics said have threatened to regulate industrial farms out of existence.

“It’s kind of boiling down to people who have nothing to do with it wanting to impose additional restrictions on people who live in rural areas like mine who have very few options for raising their family,” said Republican Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, who lives in the rural northeastern Missouri city of Shelbina.

The bill deals with industrial farms known as concentrated animal feeding operations. Those farms allow for more efficient production of beef, pork, poultry, dairy and eggs. But they’ve also raised concerns about animal welfare, as well as air and water pollution.

Other news
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura
A house stands at a burnt forest near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A third successive heat has struck Greece, amid more evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days, while the temperature in many parts of the country soaring Wednesday to as high as 46.4C (115 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US

At least 20 counties have imposed additional regulations and fees on animal feeding operations through health ordinances, according to data from University of Missouri Extension . Another nine counties and townships enacted zoning regulations.

Bipartisan opponents of the Senate bill raised concerns ranging from local control to the impact industrial farms have on air and water quality in the community. Republican Sen. Mike Cierpiot, from the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, said he’s “not anti-CAFO.”

“I’m just bothered by what we’re trying to do here by pre-empting these counties,” Cierpiot said, adding that the legislation gets in the way of “local folks being able to know what’s best for them.”

Debate ended after senators agreed to add a provision to the bill that sets limits on the use of manure from industrial farms near streams and other bodies of water.

The measure needs another Senate vote to move to the House for consideration. Lawmakers face a May 17 deadline to pass legislation.