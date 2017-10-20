FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Missouri waives birth certificate fees for foster care kids

 
JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the state no longer will make children in foster care pay a $15 fee to get copies of their birth certificates.

Greitens in a Friday statement said the change is aimed at making it easier for teenagers in foster care to get records needed to apply for a driver’s license and jobs.

First Lady Sheena Greitens suggested the change after youths in foster care complained to her about fees. She says the change will lower barriers for kids in foster care and help them develop life skills.

The new governor and first lady have said helping foster care children is a priority for them.

Greitens’ spokesman Parker Briden says costs to the state will be minimal but didn’t provide an estimated price tag.