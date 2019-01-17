FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Mitchell Zuckoff is writing book about 9-11 terror attacks

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A best-selling author and former Boston Globe reporter is completing a project about the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Mitchell Zuckoff’s “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11" will be released April 30, HarperCollins Publishing announced Thursday. Zuckoff wrote about the 2001 attacks for the Globe. For his new book, he has combined numerous individual stories into what the publisher is calling a comprehensive and minute-by-minute account.

Zuckoff’s previous books include “Thirteen Hours” and “Frozen in Time.” He is currently a journalism professor at Boston University. His work also has appeared in The New Yorker and The New York Times.