Diamondbacks play the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-47, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-38, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (7-8, 4.60 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (10-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 50-38 record overall and a 24-23 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Pittsburgh has an 18-26 record in road games and a 40-47 record overall. The Pirates have gone 26-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .293 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-30 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .269 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 20 doubles, three triples and nine home runs. Nick Gonzales is 14-for-34 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

