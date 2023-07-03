Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Nationals take on the Reds in first of 4-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Cincinnati Reds (45-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (34-49, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.96 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -126, Nationals +107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cincinnati Reds to start a four-game series.

Washington is 34-49 overall and 13-27 at home. The Nationals are 21-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati is 22-18 in road games and 45-39 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Nationals. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 14 home runs while slugging .502. Matt McLain is 13-for-43 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Reds: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: day-to-day (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.