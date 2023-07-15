Athletics enter matchup against the Twins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (46-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-68, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Pablo Lopez (5-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -205, Athletics +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head into a matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing five in a row.

Oakland has gone 12-33 in home games and 25-68 overall. The Athletics have gone 17-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Minnesota has gone 20-24 in road games and 46-46 overall. The Twins have a 31-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 16 home runs while slugging .481. Seth Brown is 7-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .205 for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 13-for-39 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jose Miranda: day-to-day (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.